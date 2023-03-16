Jorge Brito takes office as Chairman of Banco Macro

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) Banco Macro ("BMA" or the "Bank") informs that on the date hereof Jorge Brito took office as Chairman of the entity, replacing Delfín Jorge Ezequiel Carballo, who decided to anticipate the end of his term of office.

Brito was acting as Vice Chairman of the Board of Banco Macro since November 30th 2020.

He had already acted as vice chairman of the Board of Banco Macro from April 20th 2018 to April 30th 2020. In addition, he acted as CFO from April 2012 to November 2017.

Jorge Brito shall replace Delfín Jorge Ezequiel Carballo, who had been designated Chairman of the Board on November 2020, and decided an early termination of his term of office for personal reasons as he explained today at the meeting of the Board.

In a letter addressed to the members of the Board, Ezequiel Carballo explained that he decided to leave because "the Bank is currently in an increasingly good situation as shown by its solvency, liquidity and other indicators usually used by analysts and investors in order to determine the sustainability of a financial entity. Also because I feel proud of the professional capacity of my colleagues in the Board of Directors, as well as of that of those who compose the entity's Top Management; so I have no doubt of their capacity to lead the Bank's destinies with the same efficiency as that with which they have been managed up to date".

Delfín Jorge Ezequiel Carballo thanked the support of all members of the Board during his administration.

