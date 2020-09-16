Jorge E. Suarez-Cavelier, MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jorge E. Suarez-Cavelier, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Surgeon for his remarkable contributions in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his dedication and commitment as a Cardiothoracic Surgeon with the Advent Health Cardiovascular Institute.

Proudly serving Orlando, Advent Health is committed to delivering quality care to patients from everyday wellness and preventive health care, to life-saving diagnostic services and innovative medical treatments in cancer, and heart failure through the Advent Health Cardiovascular Institute. Patients have direct access to some of the most advanced cardiovascular treatment options available at one of America's most experienced cardiac hospitals.

Board-certified Medical Director and Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr. Jorge E. Suarez-Cavelier has garnered a laudable reputation for his vast repertoire of expertise and professional experience in structural heart disease and heart transplants. Fluent in English and Spanish, he offers services in those languages. He has served as Chief of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery for over 10 years performing Cardiothoracic and vascular surgeries and providing the highest standard of patient-centered care. More specifically, he diagnoses and treats a collection of heart diseases that includes heart failure, coronary artery disease, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and congenital heart disease that is obtained through wear and tear, or heart disease that people are born with.

An academic scholar, Dr. Suarez-Cavelier received his Medical Degree and completed his general surgical residency from Javeriana University in Bogota, Columbia. He relocated to the United States for a general surgical residency at Maimonides Medical Center in New York. In light of his academic success he was invited for a Fellowship in vascular and cardiac surgery at Caroline Medical Center, Charlotte, NC, and later invited for a Fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery with Methodist Hospital, Baylor University, Houston, Texas. He has also completed a Fellowship in cardiac surgery under Dr. Albert Starr in Portland, Oregon.

Remaining abreast of the latest developments in his field, he remains a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is a member with the Cardiac Surgery Association, Society of Thoracic Surgeons and the Southern Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

Dr. Jorge E. Suarez-Cavelier dedicates his success to his mentors Michael DeBakey, MD, and Francis Robichek, MD.

