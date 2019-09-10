Jorge Rodriguez, President and CEO of Claro Enterprise Solutions Named to Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council's Prestigious HITEC 100 List

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading global technology services company, today announced that Jorge Rodriguez, President and CEO, has been named to the Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC) 2020 Top 100 list of the most influential and notable Hispanic professionals in the technology industry.

The HITEC Top 100 list is a compilation of the top Hispanic Professionals in the Technology Industry from across the United States and celebrates their leadership and achievements in all sectors of the industry. Awardees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and for their mentoring and professional development activities. Individuals included on the list were selected by the 2019 Awards Committee. Nominations are solicited from HITEC members and the general public.

"HITEC is proud to recognize the top 100 technology executive leaders that happen to be Hispanic. Not only do they represent the top tier talent that is making a positive impact on the technology industry, they also serve as role models to the next generation of leaders that are accelerating in their respective businesses and communities," said HITEC Chairman, Guillermo Diaz, Jr.

"We are impressed with and proud of the HITEC 100 2020 awardees. We congratulate and salute them for their continued career achievements in the ever-changing global landscape of technology," said HITEC President, Omar Duque.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized for leadership in the technology industry," said Rodriguez. "HITEC's mission of advancing our community and creating opportunity fully aligns with our core values. It is not only our responsibility, but also a strategic imperative, that we help prepare our future leaders to succeed in the new digital age."

For more than a decade, HITEC has honored Hispanic professionals on the Top 100 list as part of the organization's mission to increase Hispanic representation and build stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry. This mission aligns with Claro Enterprise Solutions' employee value proposition and belief that diversity strengthens business performance and is an integral part of the company's history, culture and identity. By valuing diverse leadership within the organization, Claro Enterprise Solutions is better able to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change.

"All of us at Claro Enterprise Solutions are committed to the vision that HITEC exemplifies. We're honored to have a member of our leadership team recognized on the HITEC Top 100 list," said Camila Casale, Chief Marketing Officer at Claro Marketing Officer at Claro Enterprise Solutions.

The awardees on the HITEC Top 100 list will be recognized during the HITEC Awards Gala Benefiting the HITEC Foundation after the conclusion of Day-1 of HITEC's Fall Leadership Summit on October 24, 2019. The gala will be held at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront, California.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 26 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster, and more efficiently.

About HITEC

The Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC) is a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and IT technology executives who have built outstanding careers in information technology. HITEC's premiere network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, flatter, and information technology centric world. These global leaders include executives leading Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the largest Hispanic-owned IT firms across the Americas.

