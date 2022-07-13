Jorge Zerecero Contreras' new book "Guardador de Códices" is a riveting tale in the pre-Columbian world as wars rage, chaos ensues, and values try to live through time, until our days

Recent release "El Guardador de Códices" from Page Publishing author Jorge Zerecero Contreras is a historical narrative set in the 15th century and in the present, in pre-Columbian context; that lets readers explore a story of conflict and war and see how universal values and culture stay as the world transforms.

Jorge Zerecero Contreras, an award-winning writer, singer-songwriter, poet, researcher, has published this book "El Guardador de Códices" (original version): a profound tale where a pair finds themselves facing against the threat and danger of war. They are about to embark on a journey and face circumstances that will change the trajectory of their lives from there on out. All of this, since the perspective of a young anthropologist student.

BRENTWOOD, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- "The novel 'El Guardador de Códices' immerses us in the pre-Columbian world of the XV century. A young couple in love is forced by the war to flee, during which they will face various dangers and adventures. The knowledge, traditions, myths, and legends of the people are the basis that sustains their vision of the world; where the concrete and scientific are confused and recreated, with magical and transcendental world; while in the actuality, a young archeologist student releases that, all this has to do with his own life. Jorge Zerecero C. leads us through this universe, through an agile narrative —with solid historical foundations— and invites us to reflect on the universal values that these cultures maintained; and whose development led them to achieve great advances in many ways."