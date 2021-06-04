Jorgensen, Brownell & Pepin, P.C. Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in Boulder Valley

LONGMONT, Colo., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jorgensen, Brownell & Pepin, P.C. (JBP) was recently named as one of the fastest growing private companies in Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado by BizWest during the 2021 Mercury 100 event. The honorees were recognized for impressive revenue and business growth during 2020, a year that brought financial struggles to most businesses due to coronavirus lockdowns and trade interruptions. The survey and rankings also took into account total two-year revenue growth, beginning in 2018.

JBP ranks 5th in Flight III. All companies in Flight III had 2020 revenue totals between $2,400,001 and $9,000,000.

"We feel very humble to have earned this title during such a difficult year. During the pandemic our priority was to make an immediate shift to a virtual environment for both our staff and our clients. With the accessibility to a variety of technology resources we were able to continue to assist our clients and our community through some of the most difficult times they have experienced. " As a full service law firm handling a variety of legal issues for the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado communities, the growth reflects the firm's positive reputation and commitment to their clients.

More information about the BizWest 2021 Mercury 100 winners can be found at https://bizwest.com/2021/05/28/bizwest-500-peak-performers-pandemic-panacea-give-ps-a-chance__trashed/. BizWest Media Social Network posted a recording of the tele-event on its YouTube channel, which can be viewed by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-qO_0uCwQE. Inquiring parties can learn more about JBP by visiting https://www.jbplegal.com/.

SOURCE Jorgensen, Brownell & Pepin, P.C.