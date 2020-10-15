Jornaya Honored With Society of Insurance Research 2020 President's Organization Award

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jornaya, the leading behavioral data intelligence company with a proprietary view of more than 400 million consumer journeys every month, was recently honored with the Society of Research (SIR) 2020 President's Organization Award.

Each year SIR bestows awards to individuals and companies that have made exemplary contributions to the organization and the growing SIR community. The award recognizes Jornaya's continued support of SIR and championship of key contributor and SIR Board Member, Jaimie Pickles, GM of Insurance, Jornaya.

"The Board of Directors and I value all that the Jornaya team has done to support SIR," said SIR President Jennifer Evert, Divisional AVP, American Financial Group. "The Jornaya team has taken our efforts to a new level with banner ads, leads, and a professional production process and they have been integral in recruiting new members and promoting thought leadership. We are grateful for partners like Jornaya who encourage their employees to volunteer and support our efforts."

For more than 50 years, SIR has been providing a unique forum to be forward-thinking, to network with other insurance professionals, and to learn and share cutting-edge developments in research and insurance.

Jornaya's Jaimie Pickles added: "We're honored to receive the SIR President's Organization Award. For the past 9 years, Jornaya has been the trusted partner to insurance industry marketing and compliance executives. Our role as an impartial party providing transparency, evidence of compliance, and improved customer engagement is in line with SIR's mission to support innovation throughout the insurance industry."

The awards are presented during the SIR Annual Membership Meeting in advance of SIR's 2020 Annual Conference Series and Exhibit Fair, October 1 and 20-22. For more information, visit SIRnet.org

About Jornaya: Jornaya has proprietary access to data in markets where customers invest significant time researching, analyzing, and comparing options on major purchases, including real estate and mortgage, banking automotive, insurance, loans, and higher education. Working with a network of over 1,000 partners who operate more than 35,000 comparison shopping and lead generation sites, Jornaya provides companies access to early behavioral buying signals for customers and prospects. Monthly, we witness over 400 million consumer purchase journeys in a privacy friendly manner to help companies retain current customers, grow relationships with existing customers, and establish new relationships.

Media Contact: Rich Smith, CMO, [email protected]

SOURCE Jornaya

Related Links

jornaya.com

