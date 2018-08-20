Jornaya Joins Prestigious Inc. 5000 for Second Year in a Row

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, Jornaya joined the Inc. 5000—Inc. magazine's most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at independent small businesses, often considered the most dynamic segment of the American economy.

Of the tens of thousands of companies that applied to the Inc. 5000, only a fraction have made the list more than once—only one in three have made the list two times.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is both an honor and a privilege," said Jornaya CEO and Founder Ross Shanken. "Joining this prestigious list for a second consecutive year rarely occurs and is a testament to our outstanding team, and the partnership of like-minded customers in building great value together."

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2017. Only about 12 percent of American companies achieve one-year revenue growth of 25 percent or more. Yet those same companies are responsible for half of all jobs created. Founded in 2011 with a mission to improve transparency and performance in the online lead-buying ecosystem, Jornaya's revenue has grown exponentially as a data-as-a-service company and now helps leading brands understand the consumer shopping journey.

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared to prior years. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

About Jornaya:



Jornaya is a data-as-a-service (DaaS) company empowering marketers to intelligently connect with consumer behaviors to deepen the relationship between brands, their partners, and consumers. By working with 30,000+ major purchase comparison shopping sites, we see in-market consumer behavior before anyone else. The consumer insights we provide help marketers increase revenue, improve campaign open rates, enhance customer relationships, and reduce acquisition expenses. For more information, visit www.jornaya.com

About Inc. Media



Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Jornaya

Related Links

jornaya.com

