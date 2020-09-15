Jornaya Launches Channel Reseller & Data Licensing Program

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jornaya, the leading behavioral data intelligence company with a proprietary view of 400 million consumer journeys every month, has launched its channel reseller and data licensing program. This program enables strategic partners to leverage Jornaya's unique view of the consumer buying journey to create new solutions and bring more value to their customers.

"For the past 9 years, our proprietary data assets were only accessible to marketers through our direct to enterprise sales channel," said Eli Schwarz, Vice President of Data Strategy & Partnerships at Jornaya. "We've evolved our strategy to meet growing industry demand. Our early reseller and licensing partners have shown us that they accelerate market adoption of our solutions and create multiple value streams for their customers. Our program enables them to combine our unique behavioral data assets with their internal data solutions to develop new and innovative products."

Jornaya's channel reseller and data licensing program is primarily geared towards companies and agencies that provide marketing, data, or technology services to the nation's largest banks, lenders, insurance carriers, mortgage companies, real estate companies, automotive companies, and online schools.

Channel Resellers: These partners gain the ability to resell Jornaya's services to their end customers, often creating enhanced customer value by packaging Jornaya's services with their existing technology or data products.

Data Licensing Partners: These partners enhance their existing data products and bring new products to market that are powered by Jornaya's unique and proprietary behavioral data set.

"We've already proven that brands who use our data directly can achieve over 200% ROI through timely and relevant marketing to their customers and prospects," said Rich Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Jornaya. "Our new channel reseller and data licensing program greatly expands our distribution and allows us to work with companies who are already trusted providers in the industry verticals we serve."

For more information, visit jornaya.com .

About: Jornaya has proprietary access to data in markets where customers invest significant time researching, analyzing, and comparing options on major purchases, including real estate and mortgage, banking automotive, insurance, loans, and higher education. Working with a network of over 1,000 partners who operate more than 35,000 comparison shopping and lead generation sites, Jornaya provides companies access to early behavioral buying signals for customers and prospects.

