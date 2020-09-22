Jornaya Launches Comprehensive Directory for the Lead Generation & Performance Marketing Community

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jornaya, the leading behavioral data intelligence company with a proprietary view of more than 400 million consumer journeys every month, has launched V!A by Jornaya , the only comprehensive industry directory for the lead generation and performance marketing ecosystem.

For the past 9 years, Jornaya has been the trusted partner to over 1,000 publishers and lead sellers who help the nation's largest companies acquire new customers shopping for their products and services. Jornaya's role as an impartial party providing transparency and evidence of compliance to transactions that occur between lead buyers and sellers through their industry-leading Publisher Partner Program and TCPA Guardian product, has uniquely positioned the company to facilitate connections across their expansive network.

The V!A by Jornaya directory takes these efforts to the next level, showcasing some of the largest performance marketing companies like LendingTree (TREE), EverQuote (EVER), Quinstreet (QNST), Digital Media Solutions (DMS), and Fluent (FLNT) as well as hundreds of privately held lead generation and performance marketing firms.

"V!A by Jornaya supercharges our ability to help publishers and lead sellers showcase their services and generate new business relationships," said Eli Schwarz, Vice President of Data Strategy & Partnerships at Jornaya. "There's never been a comprehensive directory where you can find a listing of every company in the lead generation space and connect with these firms to grow your business. We're excited to help the community take advantage of this tool to network and form new relationships."

Bill Somerville, Founder at Policybind said: "Jornaya's V!A has already given the Policybind brand more visibility, and enabled me to connect with new partners. I look forward to seeing this directory help our industry build more trusted relationships."

Via means "by way of" and is the go-to source for marketers and partners to connect and expand capabilities. The directory is the most comprehensive source of service providers, marketing partners, and networking opportunities.

V!A by Jornaya is a part of Jornaya's Publisher Partner Program , which includes publishers, lead sellers, lead generators, and performance marketers who focus on compliance and best in class consumer experiences. To join the program, visit jornaya.com/publishers .

Media Contact: Rich Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]

SOURCE Jornaya

Related Links

jornaya.com

