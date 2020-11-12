Jornaya Welcomes Ally, JD Power, Discover, US Bank, Equifax, TransUnion, and More to the Virtual Stage

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jornaya, the leading behavioral data intelligence company with a proprietary view of more than 400 million consumer journeys every month, is proud to host top brands in banking, insurance, and mortgage during Journey Summit.

On November 18, Journey Summit will address the rapidly evolving opportunities and trends for marketing, analytics, and compliance leaders from considered purchase industries. Hear from experts, authors, innovators, and industry leaders as they discuss:

How they're adapting strategies to deal with current challenges

What consumers will demand of brands and publishers in the near future

How the most advanced marketers are making change happen

Jornaya is honored to welcome speakers such as Andrea Brimmer, Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer, Ally; Peter Fader, Professor of Marketing, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania; Jill Ties, SVP/Consumer Lending Market Strategy, US Bank; and Keith Toney, Chief Data Officer, Discover.

The theme of the event is "A Focus on Trust, Transparency, and Transformation." The agenda includes sessions on creating customer-centric growth strategies, improving customer experiences, creating better engagement, honoring consumer privacy, and using behavioral data to drive higher ROI.

Special guest Digital Deception will delight the audience as they merge interactive magic with technology to create a unique experience you won't find at other online events.

There's less than a week left to register for this complimentary event , which runs from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm ET on November 18. Learn more about the agenda and register here .

About Jornaya:

Jornaya has proprietary access to data in markets where customers invest significant time researching, analyzing, and comparing options on major purchases, including real estate and mortgage, banking automotive, insurance, loans, and higher education. Working with a network of over 1,000 partners who operate more than 35,000 comparison shopping and lead generation sites, Jornaya provides companies access to early behavioral buying signals for customers and prospects. Monthly, we witness over 400 million consumer purchase journeys in a privacy friendly manner to help companies retain current customers, grow relationships with existing customers, and establish new relationships. For more information visit jornaya.com .

Media Contact: Rich Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]

SOURCE Jornaya

Related Links

http://www.jornaya.com

