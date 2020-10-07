Jornaya's Rich Smith and Mike Eshelman to Present at HousingWire Annual 2020: The Pandemic's Impact on Consumer Shopping Behavior in Mortgage & Real Estate

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jornaya, the leading behavioral data intelligence company with a proprietary view of more than 400 million consumer journeys every month, is proud to join forces with HousingWire as a Presenting Sponsor for HW Annual 2020

On October 8, HousingWire Annual will address the rapidly evolving opportunities for the housing industry, bringing together the most important stakeholders in government and business for a one-day virtual summit that will shape the housing conversation for this year and beyond.

The agenda includes housing policy, the economic forecast, business strategy during social upheaval, the future of regulation, paths to homeownership for underserved communities, solving the housing inventory shortage, the shape of the recovery, and more.

Jornaya's Chief of Marketing Rich Smith and VP of Consumer Finance Mike Eshelman will join speakers such as Doug Duncan, Chief Economist at Fannie Mae, and Donnell Williams, Vice President of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.

The Jornaya session, which runs from 12:00-12:30 pm ET, will include never before seen research on consumer shopping behavior pre- and post-COVID. The session, The Pandemic's Impact on Consumer Shopping Behavior in Mortgage & Real Estate , digs into consumer shopping trends and the impacts on the housing industry.

Learn more about the agenda and register here .

