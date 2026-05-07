José Andrés, Dr. Bernice King, Rainn Wilson, Steve Harvey, Stacey Abrams, and Al Roker to Headline Social Innovation Summit 2026 as Leaders "Meet the Moment" in a New Era of Social Impact

June 2-3 event in Atlanta to convene global changemakers advancing solutions to issues spanning across topics including AI, equity, workforce development, and collective impact

ATLANTA, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Innovation Summit (SIS), organized by Landmark Ventures, unveiled today the two-day agenda for its flagship partnership event, taking place June 2-3 at the Loews Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a catalyst for action, the purpose-driven convening will unite leading philanthropy, nonprofit, and corporate executives to forge partnerships that accelerate solutions to society's most pressing challenges – redefining what's possible in social impact.

With the future of work, equity, and technology at an inflection point, SIS is embracing its conference theme – "Meeting the Moment" – head-on. This year's programming will gather leaders across sectors to explore how rapid advances in AI and emerging technologies are reshaping work and society, how economic opportunity can scale through workforce pathways, and how deeper nonprofit-business collaboration can accelerate justice, mobility, and impact.

Rounding out the agenda is a diverse lineup of speakers, including:

Author, Entrepreneur, and Voting Rights Activist Stacey Abrams will join the stage to talk democracy protection, voting rights, and tackling policy issues

will join the stage to talk democracy protection, voting rights, and tackling policy issues Global Philanthropist, Investor, and Award-Winning Entertainer Steve Harvey will talk about his mission to equip underserved youth and families with mentoring, education, mental wellness support and more

will talk about his mission to equip underserved youth and families with mentoring, education, mental wellness support and more Chef, Restaurateur, and Author José Andrés will take the stage to share how rapid-response food relief is redefining crisis response and saving lives at scale

will take the stage to share how rapid-response food relief is redefining crisis response and saving lives at scale America's favorite Weatherman, Al Roker of the TODAY Show will bring his signature voice to the Summit, exploring how media can inform, inspire, and mobilize action

of the TODAY Show will bring his signature voice to the Summit, exploring how media can inform, inspire, and mobilize action Actor, Author, and Activist Rainn Wilson will dive into purpose, meaning, and the evolving role of storytelling in driving impact

will dive into purpose, meaning, and the evolving role of storytelling in driving impact Dr. Bernice King of The King Center will provide her perspective on moral leadership in a defining era and how she continues to advance her parents' legacy of nonviolent social change

"We are at a defining moment in today's global economy, when rapid technological change and complex social challenges are converging to reshape how we think about impact," said Zeev Klein, CEO of Landmark Ventures and Founder & Curator of the Social Innovation Summit. "SIS is about meeting the moment – bringing together leaders across sectors to build the partnerships needed to drive meaningful, lasting change. It's rare to find a convening that delivers both real impact and real human connection, but SIS does exactly that," said Klein.

SIS welcomes more than 1,250 purpose-driven leaders to gather in person annually, including corporate executives, philanthropists, nonprofit leaders, policymakers, and social entrepreneurs, creating a unique environment to exchange ideas, build trust, and accelerate solutions. Through dynamic keynotes, panel discussions, interactive breakout sessions, and curated roundtables designed to drive meaningful collaboration, participants will forge lasting partnerships across philanthropy, corporate impact, and the broader social innovation ecosystem.

SIS is made possible through the support of its valued partners, including Amazon Web Services, PwC US, Apollo Opportunity Foundation, The Allstate Foundation, Niagara Cares, Caterpillar Inc. & The Caterpillar Foundation, Blackbaud, lululemon, Liliʻuokalani Trust, AARP, Lyft, Coach Foundation, Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation, Truist Foundation, Creating Healthier Communities, Bonterra, Workday, Principal Foundation, Best Buy, CannonDesign, Goodstack, ViiV Healthcare, National Council for Mental Wellbeing, Sanofi, The UPS Foundation, CARE International, ServiceNow, Team Rubicon, JUMP, The Home Depot Foundation and more.

To view the full SIS speaker roster and agenda and/or register for the event, visit the website. To join the conversation online, follow #SIS26 and SIS on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

About Social Innovation Summit

Operating at the nexus of technology, philanthropy, and business, Social Innovation Summit brings together the brightest minds – across industries, sectors, and generations – to catalyze inspired partnerships that are disrupting social impact. Social Innovation Summit works diligently to curate and convene a social good community that is an influential and action-oriented agent for impact, and a unique platform in which the norm is challenged, the new is embraced, and the unexpected is celebrated. The event will include mainstage programming, interactive breakout sessions, and VIP opportunities. For registration and sponsorship inquiries, please visit https://www.socialinnovation.com/.

About Landmark Ventures

With unparalleled market insights coupled with deep global perspectives and deal experience, Landmark Ventures convenes top executives through curated events of all sizes (such as the Social Innovation Summit), provides targeted business advisory services to advance trusted relationships for its high-growth technology clients, and leads financial transactions through its in-house investment bank. Landmark has a particular focus on cross-border partnerships involving the United States, Canada, Europe, China, and Israel. To learn more, please visit https://www.landmarkventures.com/.

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SOURCE Social Innovation Summit (SIS)