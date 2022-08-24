José Antonio Fuenmayor's new book "Horizontes invisibles" brings a brave man's quest of pursuing his dreams, ideas, and desires.

Recent release "Horizontes invisibles" from Page Publishing author José Antonio Fuenmayor is a riveting tale of a man whose ideology shapes his journey towards what comes next for him and his community.

ELIZABETHPORT, N.J., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- José Antonio Fuenmayor, a promising writer, has completed his new book "Horizontes invisibles": a gripping story of will, courage, and the desire to fulfill a dream despite the challenges and roadblocks of those around.

Horizontes Invisibles

Fuenmayor shares, "Horizontes invisibles is just one of the many paths carved out by human behavior, as sometimes they tend to travel along rocky paths where stones constantly make us trip. We should wish for good things; things that give us peace of mind because the horizons will always be there waiting to be reached and it will only be at that moment when we take from life the things that really belong to us when they will cease to be invisible."

Published by Page Publishing, José Antonio Fuenmayor's book will tackle a wonderful and thrilling fiction about a man in pursuit of his ideology. Will he be able to attain his goal? Will he take this journey by his own and fall?

Inside these pages is an interesting saga that will stir readers from all walks of life.

