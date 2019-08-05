Jose F. Sanchez Joins V&E's International Dispute Resolution and Arbitration Practice in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jose F. Sanchez has joined Vinson & Elkins as counsel in the firm's New York office, focusing on international arbitration and cross-border litigation.

Sanchez has served as arbitrator in cases handled by the ICC and other institutions, and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. He routinely represents states, state-controlled entities, companies, and individuals in international arbitrations handled by the ICC, ICSID, AAA/ICDR, UNCITRAL, and the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce. Sanchez is a trilingual lawyer, who handles complete arbitrations in English, Spanish and Portuguese. Prior to joining V&E, Sanchez practiced at Paul Hastings LLP with partner Camilo Cardozo, who joined V&E in late July.

Sanchez has also handled cross-border litigation matters before state and federal district and appellate courts, with particular focus on issues surrounding the enforcement of arbitration and forum selection clauses, choice of law clauses, foreign judgments and arbitration awards in the Second and Fifth Circuits.

Chambers Global (2019) reports that clients refer to Sanchez as "a 'brilliant, relentless and persuasive' advocate and praise his ability to 'produce outstanding results under incredible pressure.'" Chambers and Partners recognizes Sanchez in its 2019 Global, USA and Latin America guides.

"Jose brings almost 15 years' experience in international arbitration and cross-border litigation matters, including in Latin America," said James Loftis, head of V&E's International Dispute Resolution and Arbitration practice. "We're very pleased he decided to make the move to V&E as we continue to grow our IDR practice in New York."

Sanchez received his law degree, summa cum laude, from Sergio Arboleda University in Bogota, Colombia, where he obtained the highest score in the national bar exam, and a master's in business and economic law (LLM) from Georgetown University Law Center.

V&E's International Dispute Resolution and Arbitration practice is among the world's best, receiving international recognition in Chambers USA (2019), Chambers UK (2019), Legal 500 US (2019), Legal 500 UK (2018) and as a member of the Global Arbitration Review 100 (2019). The firm has represented clients in the energy, infrastructure development and construction, technology/intellectual property, insurance, banking, and pharmaceuticals sectors in more than 60 countries, in virtually every common arbitral venue, and under all major international and regional rules systems.

Vinson & Elkins LLP is an international law firm with approximately 700 lawyers across 13 offices worldwide. For more information, please contact Melissa Anderson at +1.713.758.2030.

