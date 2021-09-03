José I. Gómez's new book "La Promesa De La Salud Para Nuestro Cuerpo: Enseñanza bíblica, información médica y de nutrición para restaurar y conservar la salud de nuestro cuerpo" brings effective Godly wonders to restore and preserve one's health.

La Promesa De La Salud is declared by Pastor José Gómez with the sacred scriptures; medical and nutrition information, so that patients can regain health and that of their loved ones in a short time.

The human body is a wonderful work of God, made up of interlocking structures to perform necessary functions in the family, in society, and in assemblies. He knows the biblical, scientific and nutritional advice to regain and maintain the health of your body.

Published by Page Publishing, José I. Gómez's comprehensive guide is a result of his compassion and desire to share his knowledge to everyone who wants to heal, prevent complications, and stay healthy.

This is a good avenue for all who wishes to keep a fit mind, body, and spirit.

Readers who wish to experience this amazing work can purchase "La Promesa De La Salud Para Nuestro Cuerpo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

