José Luis García Soriano's New Book Alcanzando El Reino De Los Cielos, A Spiritual Tome That Delves Into Death And The Afterlife In Christianity

This work has the answers for those basic questions and, above all, the most relevant, which are the following: How to reach the kingdom of heaven? How to return to the presence of our Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and thus achieve that endless happiness that we all long for?

In this book we will find answers to questions such as the following:

Which sheep was Jesus Christ referring to when he said, "I also have other sheep that are not of this fold (John 10:16)?

referring to when he said, "I also have other sheep that are not of this fold (John 10:16)? Those who died in sin will have the opportunity of salvation and even many who did not hear from Jesus Christ . Yes (John 5:25–29, 1 Cor. 15:22)!

. Yes (John 5:25–29, 1 Cor. 15:22)! The apostle Paul spoke about baptism for the dead. The degrees of glory are the sun, the moon, and the stars. In the resurrection of the dead, corruption, dishonor, and weakness are sown. And they will rise again in incorruption, in glory, and in power (1 Cor. 15). What does all this mean?

Will we have the joy of seeing our loved ones again? Yes.

In the last days a great and strong people will rise (Joel 2:2).

In the last of times the mountain of the house of Jehovah will be confirmed as the head of the mountains (Isa. 2:2, 3).

The fundamental purpose and importance of the temple.

The restoration of all things said by the holy prophets is already at the door in these last days.

Latinos are direct descendants of Jews.

All this and much more."

Consumers who wish to learn and strengthen their belief in God and his promise of eternal life can purchase Alcanzando el Reino de los Cielos in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

