José M. Marcial-Suárez, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- José M. Marcial-Suárez, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his professional excellence in his role as an Electrophysiologist with Cayey Mennonite Medical Center.

Proudly serving Cayey, Puerto Rico, and its surrounding communities, Cayey Mennonite Medical Center is recognized as a leader in the delivery of cardiovascular care and complex cardiac interventional, structural, and Electrophysiologist procedures in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Devoted to providing the highest standard of patient-centered care, this state-of-the-art center has a capacity of 231 beds and a medical tower with 46 offices. Additionally, there are 21 specialties available for the entire community.



As a trusted and board-certified Electrophysiologist, Dr. Marcial-Suárez has led an outstanding career for the past ten years. He offers a vast repertoire of extensive training and professional experience in a hospital setting to his current workplace. In his current capacity, Dr. Marcial-Suárez sees patients in his office at Cayey Mennonite Medical Center and works in the cardiovascular lab, performing cardiac Electrophysiologist procedures, such as pacemakers, defibrillators, and catheter ablations. He demonstrates the highest level of skill, professionalism, and integrity to serve his community.



To prepare for his distinguished career, Dr. Marcial-Suárez earned his medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine in 2010. He then went on to complete his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the University of Puerto Rico. Wanting to further his training, he relocated to the United States where he completed an additional fellowship in clinical cardiac Electrophysiologist at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington D.C. He is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, and clinical cardiac Electrophysiologist by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).



An authority in his field, Dr. Marcial-Suárez remains abreast of the latest developments by maintaining active memberships with professional organizations including, the Heart Rhythm Society, and the American College of Cardiology.



Dr. Marcial-Suárez dedicates this honorable recognition in the loving memory of his grandfather Raúl Marcial-Rojas, MD.



