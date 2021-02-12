José Manuel Hernández Gutiérrez's new book Cuando las Manos Sudan en Exceso discusses the causes, symptoms, and effects of hyperhidrosis among patients that reveal their health status

Gutiérrez said this about his book: "Why does primary hyperhidrosis remain so silent on the part of patients and underestimated by health systems when it is much more frequent than is believed and so limits those who suffer from it? Under the title Cuando las Manos Sudan en Exceso , the author wanted to answer this question, making public the experience gathered from sixteen years of professional work in this field. From the same side of the patient, understanding his limitations and the frustrations of not having the answers, this book is developed. Primary palmar hyperhidrosis is no less important than any other disease, just as it is no more. Like all the others, it requires its precise evaluation for each patient individually, as it happens with all other medical conditions.

Palmar hyperhidrosis is definitely a disease in itself, and not simply 'a particular condition of excessive sweating in some people, probably as a result of stress' as many think. The frustrations that patients suffer in their sociopersonal development and the variable degree of mental illness that can accompany them qualify the behavior of these patients with a tendency to hide the symptoms and not to seek help. All of the above and general recommendations at the end are developed throughout the work."

Published by Page Publishing, José Manuel Hernández Gutiérrez's new book Cuando las Manos Sudan en Exceso illuminates the impact of hyperhidrosis in patients that reveal the state of their physical welfare.

Consumers who wish to read and understand in-depth research on hyperhidrosis can purchase Cuando las Manos Sudan en Exceso online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

