José María Burone Méndez's new book "Diary of the Way to Santiago" is a personal account that follows the three pilgrims' enlivening experience through the Camino de Santiago de Compostela.

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- José María Burone Méndez, a retiree who lives in Maryland, has completed his new book "Diary of the Way to Santiago": a significant piece for every devotee who plans to do a pilgrimage to the famous Camino de Santiago de Compostela. The author and his wife, Magdalena, walk their readers through this very special experience. The book provides information on the frequently asked questions of the pilgrimage. It also contains accounts of the interesting historic sites and lovely anecdotes filled with wisdom.

"Diary of the Way to Santiago" is a gift from its generous author in two ways: first, it addresses practical questions of the pilgrimage, ranging from giving recommendations of hostels and of basic care for the traveler, to provide answers to worries and concerns, to facilitate daily life on 'the way.' Second, it gives us a deep reflection not only of how to achieve our goals in life, but it shows us that life in general is like 'the way' in various aspects, like there will be spectacular sunrises but also contingencies to solve.

Published by Page Publishing, José María Burone Méndez's beautiful tale will inspire pilgrims from all over the world. His work is more than just a travel guidebook; it's a work with a mission.

The stories of redemption and healing will surely aid anyone in their spiritual growth.

