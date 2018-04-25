José Olé® Brings Craveable Crunchy Cheesy Meaty Goodness to Mexican Snacking with New Rolled Tacos

In conjunction with the Rolled Tacos launch, José Olé® is unveiling redesigned packaging that reflects the brand's commitment to fresh, high quality ingredients with modern, contemporized graphics.

"Consumer preferences and expectations are always evolving and now, more than ever, they are looking for foods with bold, craveable flavors made from fresh ingredients. Over the past 17 years, José Olé® has been committed to being a go-to solution for insatiable appetites – and this year the brand is proud to deliver innovative Rolled Tacos, fresh packaging and new on-trend flavors," said Curtis Hector, Sr. Brand Director, Strategic Lead Mexican & Italian, Ajinomoto Foods North America.

Rolled Tacos are available in four delicious flavors, including two new universally loved flavors loaded with nacho goodness:

Queso Chicken Nacho—also launching in a Chimichanga and Mini Tacos

Loaded Beef Nacho—also launching in a Chimichanga

Shredded Chicken

Seasoned Beef

Rolled Tacos are now available at grocery and mass merchandise retailers in a 4oz/2ct "Dos Tacos" size at a suggested retail price of $1.19 and a 20oz/10ct pack size at a suggested retail price of $5.49. For more information on these new products, flavors and packaging, please visit www.joseole.com.

About Ajinomoto Windsor/Ajinomoto Foods North America

Ajinomoto Foods North America is a leading company in the frozen food industry, creating meaningful food experiences through high quality ingredients and innovative technologies. Previously named Ajinomoto Windsor, Ajinomoto Foods North America continues to honor its commitment towards providing nutritious and premium meals for all consumers through its rich history of diverse ethnic brands. Whether you are seeking Asian, Italian, or Mexican flavors, Ajinomoto Foods North America is dedicated to satisfying your needs. The company's mission is to create memorable experiences through its meals, and to deliver food that not only tastes great, but feels great. To learn more about Ajinomoto Foods North America's dedication to bringing quality meals to your table, visit: ajinomotowindsor.com.

About Ajinomoto Co.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. is a global manufacturer of high-quality seasonings, processed foods, beverages, amino acids, pharmaceuticals, and specialty chemicals. For many decades Ajinomoto Co. has contributed to food culture and human health through wide-ranging application of amino acid technologies. Today, the company is becoming increasingly involved with solutions for improved food resources, human health and global sustainability. Founded in 1909 and now operating in 30 countries and regions, Ajinomoto Co. had net sales of JPY 1,091.1 billion (USD 10.07 billion) in fiscal 2016. For more about Ajinomoto Co. (TYO: 2802), visit www.ajinomoto.com.

