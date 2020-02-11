Jose Revilla Joins Kingsley Gate Partners as a Partner

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsley Gate Partners, the leading firm in global executive search which helps ensure a lasting fit between its clients and placed candidates through its proprietary framework, Synchronous Fit, today announced that Jose Revilla has joined the company as a partner. He will be based in the company's Lima, Peru office.

Jose brings to Kingsley Gate Partners over 20 years of experience in executive roles in multiple countries in Latin America and the US in the Information Technology and Telecommunications industry. His strong leadership and operations background gives him the ability to consult with CEOs, board members, and other senior executives and provide unique value as a search professional.

"We are excited to have Jose join our team and expand our capabilities in Peru and Latin America," stated Nestor D´Angelo, Senior Partner and member of the Executive Committee of Kingsley Gate Partners. His experience building trusted relationships with clients along with his expertise in developing high-performance international teams makes him a great fit for our firm."

Before joining Kingsley Gate Partners, Jose served as the LatAm Regional Director, for the small and medium business segment, with Telefonica based in Sao Paulo. He also acted as a Board Member of various family-owned companies as a consultant and investor and helped develop Fintechs and start-ups.

Jose began his career with IBM where he developed his international capabilities. In 2005 he was appointed as GM of Lenovo Spanish South America, and two years later, he joined Telefonica as VP of the Large Enterprise Business Segment. He also led the Small & Medium Business Segment and the Consumer Premium Segment businesses. In his last stage with Telefonica, Jose served as the LatAm Regional Director for the Small & Medium Business Segment, based in Sao Paulo.

Jose received his bachelor's of science degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Lima and the Board Member Specialization certification from the PAD School of the Universidad de Piura in Lima in agreement with the IESE of Spain.

About Kingsley Gate Partners

Transforming the world of retained executive search, Kingsley Gate Partners leverages the scientific interviewing approach of its Synchronous Fit® framework, deep industry insights of a world-class cadre of consultants and state-of-the-art technology to deliver greater accountability, accuracy, velocity and transparency that ensures a lasting strategic fit between executives and clients. Headquartered in Dallas, the partnership employs search consultants worldwide with expertise in private equity, life sciences, financial services, technology, manufacturing and professional services. The firm works with best of breed organizations in over 29 countries. For more information, go to www.KingsleyGate.com.

