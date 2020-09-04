José V. Velasco's new book El Peregrino Hispano: Una historia que leer, a riveting story of a pilgrim's toilful journey to spiritual fulfillment

Velasco said this about his book: " El Peregrino Hispano : Una historia que leer has a character who leaves the city of Iráyol bound for the city of Sion, motivated by the words of an angel. The pilgrim faces many difficulties until he loses his vision. But God, who is faithful to him, helps him wake up from his ecstasy to become a hero of faith and thus, with courage, cross the valley of death and enter the paradise of the promised land."

Published by Page Publishing, José V. Velasco's new book El Peregrino Hispano: Una historia que leer will enlighten readers of the sacrifices of a determined pilgrim whose desire is motivated by God and his promise of paradise.

Consumers who wish to understand the importance of heeding God's call and embark on a pilgrimage can purchase El Peregrino Hispano: Una historia que leer in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

