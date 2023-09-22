Jose Valdes-Fauli Reelected Chair of Coral Gables Museum Board of Directors

News provided by

Coral Gables Museum

22 Sep, 2023, 15:39 ET

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jose Valdes-Fauli has been reelected Chair of the Coral Gables Museum's Board of Directors for another term of two years. Valdes-Fauli has served on the Board since October 2017 and has been Chair since October 2021.

"I am honored to continue to serve as Chair of the Coral Gables Museum Board of Directors," said Valdes-Fauli. "The Museum is an important part of our community and I am committed to working with the Board and staff to ensure its continued success."

Continue Reading
José Valdés-Fauli
José Valdés-Fauli

During his first tenure as Chair, Valdes-Fauli oversaw the reopening of the Museum after the pandemic, and even served as Interim Director for some months. A retired banker and art collector, Valdes-Fauli led the committee that hired current Executive Director, Elvis Fuentes.

Also reappointed were Raul R. Rodriguez, a retired attorney, who has served as Vice-Chairman for a year. He will continue in this position for another year. Treasurer is Joe Jackson, from Sharff Wittmer Kurtz Jackson and Diaz PA. He has served in the post for eight years. Eric Gos-Dubois will continue as Secretary for another year.

The Board also announced the departure of two esteemed members, Gonzalo Acevedo and Manny Rodriguez. Acevedo served on the Board since 2020 and Rodriguez, who was Secretary between 2017 and 2022, served on the Board since 2016.

"We are grateful for the many years of service that Gonzalo and Manny have given to the Museum," said Valdes-Fauli. "They have been instrumental in the Museum's success and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors. We will embark on the search for other Board members as dedicated as them."

The Coral Gables Museum is a non-profit museum dedicated to the civic arts of architecture, urban design and public art, as well as the cultural history of Coral Gables. The Board of Directors also includes Diane Amado-Tate (Baptist Health Doctors Hospital), Alexander Bucelo (Bucelo Law Group), Carol Damian (Curator, Kislak Center at Miami Dade College), Ernesto Erdmann (Gables Pediatrics), Richard J. Heisenbottle (RJ Heisenbottle Architects), Adriana Meneses (Adriana Menenes Art Consultant), June Morris (The Allen Morris Company), Eduardo Otaola (Constellation Group), Alirio Torrealba (MG Developer), as well as founders Wayne Chip Withers (Withers Worldwide) and Chair Emeritus George Kakouris (WellsFargo Advisors). Nicolas Cabrera is Young Associates Liaison and Ex-Officio member in representation of the city of Coral Gables is Mayor Vince Lago.

Contact:
Elvis Fuentes, Executive Director
[email protected]

SOURCE Coral Gables Museum

Also from this source

The Coral Gables Museum Celebrates Architect Phineas Paist's 150th Birthday with Two New Exhibitions Opening on August 23rd, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.