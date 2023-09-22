Jose Valdes-Fauli Reelected Chair of Coral Gables Museum Board of Directors

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jose Valdes-Fauli has been reelected Chair of the Coral Gables Museum's Board of Directors for another term of two years. Valdes-Fauli has served on the Board since October 2017 and has been Chair since October 2021.

"I am honored to continue to serve as Chair of the Coral Gables Museum Board of Directors," said Valdes-Fauli. "The Museum is an important part of our community and I am committed to working with the Board and staff to ensure its continued success."

José Valdés-Fauli

During his first tenure as Chair, Valdes-Fauli oversaw the reopening of the Museum after the pandemic, and even served as Interim Director for some months. A retired banker and art collector, Valdes-Fauli led the committee that hired current Executive Director, Elvis Fuentes.

Also reappointed were Raul R. Rodriguez, a retired attorney, who has served as Vice-Chairman for a year. He will continue in this position for another year. Treasurer is Joe Jackson, from Sharff Wittmer Kurtz Jackson and Diaz PA. He has served in the post for eight years. Eric Gos-Dubois will continue as Secretary for another year.

The Board also announced the departure of two esteemed members, Gonzalo Acevedo and Manny Rodriguez. Acevedo served on the Board since 2020 and Rodriguez, who was Secretary between 2017 and 2022, served on the Board since 2016.

"We are grateful for the many years of service that Gonzalo and Manny have given to the Museum," said Valdes-Fauli. "They have been instrumental in the Museum's success and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors. We will embark on the search for other Board members as dedicated as them."

The Coral Gables Museum is a non-profit museum dedicated to the civic arts of architecture, urban design and public art, as well as the cultural history of Coral Gables. The Board of Directors also includes Diane Amado-Tate (Baptist Health Doctors Hospital), Alexander Bucelo (Bucelo Law Group), Carol Damian (Curator, Kislak Center at Miami Dade College), Ernesto Erdmann (Gables Pediatrics), Richard J. Heisenbottle (RJ Heisenbottle Architects), Adriana Meneses (Adriana Menenes Art Consultant), June Morris (The Allen Morris Company), Eduardo Otaola (Constellation Group), Alirio Torrealba (MG Developer), as well as founders Wayne Chip Withers (Withers Worldwide) and Chair Emeritus George Kakouris (WellsFargo Advisors). Nicolas Cabrera is Young Associates Liaison and Ex-Officio member in representation of the city of Coral Gables is Mayor Vince Lago.

