Josef Newgarden can Earn $440,000 with Indianapolis 500 Win from BorgWarner's Rolling Jackpot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BorgWarner rolling jackpot currently totals $440,000, awaiting the moment a driver wins the Indianapolis 500 two years in a row to claim the prize. This year, American Josef Newgarden driving for Team Penske has the opportunity to receive the jackpot if he wins for a second consecutive year.

Josef Newgarden can earn $440,000 from the BorgWarner Rolling Jackpot by winning the Indianapolis 500 two years in a row.

Established by BorgWarner in 1995, the jackpot increases by $20,000 each year, increasing riches and monetary rewards for drivers hoping to find themselves in Victory Circle in consecutive years. The prize money has only been claimed once by Brazilian driver Helio Castroneves after his consecutive Indy 500 wins in 2001 and 2002. Since the first race in 1911, only four other drivers have managed to win back-to-back Indy 500s, including Wilbur Shaw (1939-1940), Mauri Rose (1947-1948), Bill Vukovich (1953-1954) and Al Unser (1970-1971).

"BorgWarner looks forward to the excitement of the Indianapolis 500 every year, and we're thrilled to increase the stakes even further for Josef Newgarden this year with the rolling jackpot prize," said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner. "We're anxious to see if Newgarden will meet me in Victory Circle for the second consecutive year and cash in on the jackpot for the first time in over 20 years."

The green flag will fly at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26, officially starting the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Beyond winning the rolling jackpot, if Newgarden wins again he will again have the high honor of his image being sculpted, cast in sterling silver and mounted on the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy. Following the celebrations, he will be presented with the BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy™ or the "Baby Borg" – a miniature version of the much larger 110-pound sterling silver Borg-Warner Trophy.

If Newgarden does not win, the funds for the jackpot will roll over to the 2025 Indy 500 with an additional $20,000 to the total prize.

