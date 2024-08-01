Josef Schenker, MD, greets Queens Families as They Spend a Fun Summer Day at Middle Village Urgent Care

From Ice Cream to Games, Centers Urgent Care on Fresh Pond Road, Medically Directed by Dr. Josef Schenker, Reaches Out to the Community and Middle Villagers Have a Great Time

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On a beautiful summer Friday afternoon in Middle Village, Dr. Josef Schenker, and the Middle Village Centers Urgent Care staff, held a fun community outdoor event for passersby and walk-in patients. The afternoon was truly fun-filled, with ice cream, tattoo painting, sidewalk chalk crafting, board games with Urgent Care staff, and fun summer giveaways. This was the last Friday of July, and finally, the weather wasn't harsh but comfortably warm, so families who came spent time talking to Josef Schenker, MD, and the staff about what Centers Urgent Care in Middle Village has to offer. For the kids who were with their parents, it was indeed a fun afternoon.

"The people here in Middle Village have been underserved for a long time when it comes to their immediate urgent care needs," said Dr. Josef Schenker, Medical Director of Centers Urgent Care. "This is a wonderful community, and being in the center of Middle Village on Fresh Pond Road, we have made it quite easy for anyone who wants to come, and we are right outside their front door."

Services offered at this Middle Village location include DOT physicals, x-rays, STD testing, lab work, pediatric care, trauma care, women's health, and occupational services, as well as flu shots and vaccinations. The facility, under the medical direction of Dr. Josef Schenker, is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and no appointments are necessary. This summer event was an excellent chance for the community to really get to know the staff.

"Seeing so many families come to this summer outing and meeting their kids goes such a long way when it comes to building trust, an important aspect of urgent care," said Luisa Ramon, Centers Urgent Care Middle Village Site Manager. "The fun about today was that we all played games with the kids, made sure they had ice cream, and spoke to the families. This was such a great way to have these community relationships."

