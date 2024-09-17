Josef Schenker, MD, Medical Director of Centers Urgent Care Spoke at EMS World Conference in Las Vegas

Centers Urgent Care Medical Director Dr. Josef Schenker Presented "Community Paramedicine: A New York City Experience" on Sept. 13

BRONX, N.Y. and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centers Urgent Care's Medical Director Josef Schenker, MD, MBA, FACEP, appeared at EMS World Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, last Friday, September 13 and gave his presentation titled, "Community Paramedicine: A New York City Experience". The talk focused on all of the challenges and obstacles paramedics face each day working throughout all of the neighborhoods across the five boroughs of New York City. Dr. Josef Schenker also spoke about the different techniques these paramedics use to save lives under any circumstances as they happen in real time, as well as the key working relationships they have with all of the first responders, including the FDNY (Fire Department of New York), NYPD (New York Police Department), as well as the other New York City agencies including the New York/New Jersey Port Authority and the New York Department of Correction.

Dr. Josef Schenker is an EM and EMS physician who has been actively involved in Pre-Hospital Care for over 30 years. In addition to serving as the Medical Director and partner of Centers Urgent Care, Dr. Schenker has served as Chair of the New York City Regional Medical Advisory Committee for eight years and is still an attending physician with FDNY. He is also the Medical Director of SeniorCare Emergency Medical Services, and as an attending physician at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Board-certified in emergency medicine, Dr. Josef Schenker is a longtime volunteer for Hatzalah Emergency Medical Services. He is skilled at overseeing treatment protocols and providing clinical care in high-pressure situations.

