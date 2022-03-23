Josefina Figueroa's new book "Plenitud y vida" brings a brilliant opus that navigates one into achieving a full-lived life

Recent release "Plenitud y vida" from Page Publishing author Josefina Figueroa is a well-written roadmap to living life in fullness, focusing on the modern family and the issues that are within the family circle.

Josefina Figueroa, an artistic painter with a master's degree in family therapy, has completed her new book "Plenitud y vida": an eye-opening exposition that looks into oneself and family from all perspectives. This book offers insight into reflecting and reinventing oneself in order to live life to its fullest.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Figueroa shares, "Modern society is undergoing a series of changes that place ethical, moral and social values in the background, or perhaps none at all, resulting in insecure, depressed individuals and with a series of emotional conflicts that seem to have no solution.