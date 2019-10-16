Joseph A. Bosch joins Optimum Associates to lead its new Human Capital Consulting practice

"We are very excited to welcome Joe to the team. He has a proven track-record in the human capital field, as well as decades of real-world HR experience, knowledge, and industry insights. He will provide tremendous added-value to our clients," said Dr. Marty Seldman, Chairman and Co-Founder of Optimum Associates.

Joe Bosch has spent over 32 years as an HR Executive. He worked for PepsiCo in a variety of HR roles before transferring to Pizza Hut. In 1997 Joe was appointed the Chief People Officer of Pizza Hut. He then served as the CHRO for Tenet Healthcare from 2004-06, Centex Homes from 2006-09, and DIRECTV from 2010-15. In 2015 AT&T acquired DIRECTV and Joe left the company with the change in control. Joe is a member of the HR Hall of Fame, and is a Fellow in the National Academy of Human Resources.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Optimum Associates team. This is an area I am deeply passionate about and am looking forward to this opportunity," said Joe. "My focus will be on helping clients to assess, design and implement the right human capital strategies for their organizations."

In his new role, Joe will be serving clients with different types of human capital needs, including those who are restructuring their current HR functions, setting up a new HR function, or those requiring help navigating through corporate transactions – such as mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and joint ventures.

The core services offered as part of the Human Capital Consulting service are:

HR Assessment & Benchmarking

Human Capital Strategies

Organizational Alignment

Leadership Development

Executive Coaching

Change Management

To learn more about the Human Capital Consulting practice visit www.optimumassociates.com/human-capital-consulting

About Optimum Associates

Optimum Associates is a leading provider of Executive Coaching and Leadership Development training services. With over 30 years of experience, Optimum Associates has coached over 2,500 leaders globally one-on-one, and worked with hundreds of thousands of leaders through its development programs. Optimum Associates provides leaders with practical, proven, and easy-to-learn skills to help them and their organizations optimize performance. To learn more visit www.optimumassociates.com .

Media Contact: Alan Fuks, 514-983-2065, alan@optimumassociates.com

SOURCE Optimum Associates

Related Links

http://www.optimumassociates.com

