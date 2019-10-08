Joseph A. Hollingsworth, Jr. Receives Centennial Leadership Award for Regional Impact

CLINTON, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph A. Hollingworth, Jr. has been named the Junior Achievement Centennial Leadership Award honoree by Junior Achievement of East Tennessee and the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce. Coinciding with JA's Centennial celebration in 2019, this special award recognizes outstanding individuals who have exemplified exceptional service and support to JA and its mission over the years while laying a foundation for future successes. Only 106 JA Centennial Leadership Awards will be given out across the country to outstanding honorees during Junior Achievement's 100th Anniversary year.

"Joe Hollingsworth has been a true leader and champion of Junior Achievement in our community for over a decade now. Though his work with JA and so many other organizations he has helped changed the landscape of our community for the better. Joe accelerates progress and he has provided innovated solutions to many of our community challenges. He continuously invests in the region by championing so many important initiatives and we are incredibly pleased to give this award to Joe Hollingworth," said Callie Archer, President of Junior Achievement of East Tennessee. "Joe's support is representative of the tremendous dedication of the countless business leaders, educators, volunteers and other community supporters who have been so essential in ensuring JA's success both here locally and across the country."

"The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner on recognizing Joe Hollingsworth for the profound impact that he has had, not just on our organizations, but on the entire community," said Rick Meredith, Executive Director of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce. "This centennial award is appropriate both because of celebrating what has already been achieved but also to recognize the groundwork that Joe has been laying & the projects that he has spearheaded are not only for the benefit of our citizens now, but are things that we will see the impact on for the next 100 years and longer!"

Honorees were selected based on how well they and their support represent JA's Core Values, which are:

Belief in the boundless potential of young people

Commitment to principles of market-based economics & entrepreneurship

Passion for what we do & honesty, integrity and excellence in how we do it

Respect for the talents, creativity, perspectives, backgrounds of all people

Belief in the power of partnership and collaboration

Conviction in the educational impact of relevant. hands-on learning

The award was given to Joe Hollingsworth at an Anderson County Chamber of Commerce event as a surprise and as a token of appreciation for his efforts in helping making Clinton a destination for more than 9,500 local students to attend JA BizTown annually and soon for Aspire, a 450-acre park that will be a hiking & biking destination.

About The Hollingsworth Companies

The Hollingsworth Companies has industrial property for sale, lease, and build/finish-to-suit in 17 states. Today, The Hollingsworth Companies and Hollingsworth Capital Partners comprise over 19M square feet in their industrial portfolio. The Hollingsworth Companies is the largest industrial development firm that focuses on the untapped labor pool and economic development of semi-rural locations throughout the Southeast to include; Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The company maintains its headquarters in Clinton, TN where it continues to develop industrial buildings throughout the Southeast and manage its portfolio of industrial business parks, convenience stores, apartment buildings, and other real estate holdings.

About Junior Achievement of East Tennessee

Our mission at JA is: To inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. It's not an easy task; but, it's the kind of challenge that JA takes on with creative energy, fervor, and decisive action. Junior Achievement of East Tennessee's mission is to ensure that every child throughout East Tennessee has a fundamental understanding of the free enterprise system. If you are not familiar with the business & entrepreneurship programs we are running out of the Hollingsworth Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, schedule a tour of our facilities by emailing 225866@email4pr.com or calling 865-457-2461.

