Joseph A. Lizza is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LYNDHURST, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph A. Lizza is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the finance and accounting fields.

Mr. Lizza received a bachelor's degree in Accountancy from St. Peters University in Jersey City, NJ and became a certified public accountant in 1981. He earned his Master's of Business Administration degree in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Felician University.

Mr. Lizza is the managing partner, founder and chief executive officer of Lizza & Carullo CPA & Advisors. Prior to establishing the firm in 1991, Mr. Lizza spent more than 10 years in both the private industry and public accounting. He noted that it was during this time that he developed a keen sense of management decision-making for profitability, sustainability and growth. Mr. Lizza has worked in the field for 44 years and is considered an expert in finance and accounting.

Mr. Lizza has earned many accolades such as Teacher of the Year-Rutgers Accounting Society (1996, 1997); Excellence in Teaching-Becker CPA Review Company (2003, 2005); Five Star Top Wealth Manager's Award in Business Planning; New Jersey Monthly Magazine (2011, 2012, 2013); Best of New Jersey Award of Excellence-The Italian Voice (2014); Distinguished Alumni Award-Felician University (2015); Dean's Award for Teaching Excellence-Ovation Award; and Education Excellence-NJCPA (2019); NJBIZ ICON (2020).

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who