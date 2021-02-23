Joseph A. Mele, MD, FACS Receives "Top Plastic Surgeon West" and "Top Aesthetic Doctor" in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2021

ABOUT:



Over the last 20 years, Joseph Mele, MD, FACS, has emerged as one of the premier cosmetic plastic surgeons in the San Francisco Bay Area. His specialties include breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tucks, and facial rejuvenation, producing safe and predictable results with a mix of the cutting edge and the tried and true.

Dr. Mele's office is central to the East Bay Area, with his office located in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Walnut Creek, CA, and is about ten minutes from where he grew up. He was fortunate enough to receive all his training locally in Northern California, and continues to enjoy to numerous outdoor activities the area is known for.

After graduating with high honors in electrical and computer engineering from UC Davis, Dr. Mele was awarded the prestigious Regents' Scholarship to attend the UC Davis School of Medicine. Dr. Mele completed his surgical internship at the University of California Davis Medical Center, in Sacramento, CA; his General Surgery Residency at San Joaquin General Hospital, in Stockton, CA; and sub-specialized with a Fellowship in Reconstructive and Cosmetic Plastic Surgery at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco, CA.

Dr. Mele maintains two board certifications and is certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of General Surgery.

Breast Aesthetics:

Breast Augmentation (Breast Implants)

Breast Lift (Mastopexy)

Breast Reduction

Breast Reconstruction

Inverted Nipple Correction

Areola Reduction

Gynecomastia (Male Breast Reduction)

Body Work:

Liposuction

Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty)

Joseph A. Mele, MD, FACS

130 La Casa Via, Walnut Creek, CA, USA

(925) 943-6353

www.drmele.com

