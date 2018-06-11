Joseph Abboud Launches Faded Indigo Fragrance

"Faded Indigo is a vibrant, fresh scent reminiscent of evening walks on the beaches of Nantucket along the midnight blue ocean," said Joseph Abboud. "This all-encompassing fragrance provides yet another opportunity for men to further express their individuality."

Abboud worked closely with Tru Fragrance and Harry Fremont, Master Perfumer of Firmenich, to create the scent. Faded Indigo features top notes of zesty lemon, rounded out with a blend of marine accord and sleek woods. Directly inspired by Nantucket's ocean blue waters, the fragrance packaging and blue bottle encompass the summery scent, available just in time for Father's Day.

For more information about Faded Indigo, visit menswearhouse.com.

About Men's Wearhouse

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD), Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of men's apparel and rental product in the U.S. with over 715 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of suits, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, footwear and accessories in non-exclusive and exclusive merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, Black by Vera Wang, among others. Tuxedo and suit rentals are available at both Men's Wearhouse and Tux stores, which also offers a limited selection of retail merchandise, and Men's Wearhouse stores nationwide. For additional information on Men's Wearhouse, please visit www.menswearhouse.com.

About Tru Fragrance & Beauty

Tru Fragrance & Beauty crafts and globally distributes iconic fragrance and beauty brands that intimately connect with consumers. For over 47 years, Tru has partnered with retailers and brands to capitalize on the enormous category potential. By offering creative and nimble design, sourcing and financing, Tru has helped transform retailers into lifestyle destinations with must-have beauty offerings. Tru's offices in New York and Chicago house design, marketing, finance, quality and distribution resources. Satellite offices in Los Angeles, Dallas, Denver and Boston offer convenience for our clients and a deeper connection to national market trends. For additional information on Tru Fragrance & Beauty, please visit the company's website www.trufragrance.com.

