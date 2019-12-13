WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal system of a country is designed to ensure that society operates smoothly while the rights of both its citizens and businesses are protected. Lawyers do not feature in headlines unless they are part of a high-profile case, but it is their work that allows the law to be observed in all social and economic spheres. The sports field is not readily associated with legal counselors, but this is a massive and steadily growing industry that aims to deliver a service profitably. When contemplated from this angle, sports organizations emerge as no different from traditional corporations, and their business needs require the presence of lawyers to handle various matters, explains Joseph Band of US Marshals Service (USMS), whose relationship with sports dates back to the 1970s.

Running a business involves dealing with labor, corporate, and tax issues, all of which are governed by complex laws. While celebrity athletes command the public's attention, sports organizations are typically vast collections of people, each tasked with specific duties. Regardless of whether they choose external legal advisers or establish an in-house unit, team owners and managers need highly trained people to handle employment contracts, along with ensuring that all internal policies and procedures are compliant with the law. Equally important for sports organizations are contracts involving their physical assets and intellectual property (IP), which means they need legal counsel for transactions such as venue financing, franchise acquisitions, sponsorship agreements, marketing projects, and endorsements. Moreover, IP is among the most valuable assets of any business organization, which often makes it the subject of litigation, Joseph Band of US Marshals Service notes, adding that protecting these properties makes it critical to have an attorney on board.

Since the people and the brand are essential for the success of a sports operation, mismanaging these assets can bring the enterprise down. Even though veteran sports managers know what is best for their organization, they need legal assistance to ensure their actions respect the law and abide by the provisions of corporate contracts. David Cohen, an attorney who worked for the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, perhaps summed it best in a 2015 interview for LawInSport, "A GC [general counsel] is one of the few executives that has deep involvement in every primary area of the sports business, from the venues and the media down to the sponsors and the merchandise. As such, a good GC can provide advice that fits within the big picture of an organization."

Joseph Band of US Marshals Service has spent 47 years accumulating concentrated, multidisciplinary experience in the fields of sports, teaching, management, and law, mastering intricacies in areas such as legislation, security, procurement, budget, and personnel. The American University alumnus has been an adjunct professor at the Washington College of Law since 1970, combining his responsibilities as a legal lecturer with his work as a media statistician for the likes of Washington Red Skins, NBC Sports, Fox Sports, CBS Sports, and ESPN. He spent 18 years working as a senior attorney at the USMS Office of General Counsel and has been providing legal advice to the US Park Police Foundation and the US Amateur Softball Association since the 1990s.

Joseph Band - US Marshals Service Retired Senior Legal Counsel: http://josephbandusmarshalsservice.com

Joseph Band of US Marshals Service (Retired) on the Role of Professional Athletes in Promoting Drug Education: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/joseph-band-us-marshals-retired-124400018.html

Joseph Band - Legal Counsel - Tontine Group - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-band-a00a0363/

PR Agency Contact:

ControlPR.com

231086@email4pr.com

202-759-4575

www.ControlPR.com

SOURCE Joseph Band