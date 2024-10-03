Bousaba and prior InvenSense CEO Omar Abed coordinate a smooth transition to ensure continuity for partners and employees

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) announces Joseph Bousaba as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of InvenSense, a TDK Group company, and General Manager (GM) of TDK Corporation's MEMS Sensors Business Group. Bousaba succeeds previous CEO and GM Omar Abed, who stepped down from the role for personal reasons effective October 1, 2024. Abed plans to return to TDK in a new position in 2025. Bousaba's previous experience includes Chief Business Officer for InvenSense, Inc., as well as executive roles at Qualcomm.

Joseph Bousaba announced as CEO of InvenSense and General Manager of TDK MEMS Sensors Business Group

"I'm committed to the partner-first values and strategic vision on which Omar and I have aligned in building the resilient business we have today," said Bousaba. "We have the best MEMS sensor team and partnerships in the world, and I'm honored to lead us toward ongoing innovation and growth."

Bousaba has more than 18 years of senior leadership experience in the semiconductor industry. Before joining TDK in November of 2019, he was Vice President of Consumer IoT and Smart Home at Qualcomm, responsible for a multi-hundred-million-dollar profitable business. He also served in multiple business and product leadership roles at Qualcomm Atheros, and previously at Philips Semiconductors (now NXP).

"I have full confidence in Joseph's ability to move our business forward," said Abed. "Joseph has an unwavering commitment to our partners; from his demonstrated ability to collaborate effectively to his depth of expertise in MEMS sensors and consumer electronics markets, he is well-equipped to lead this business."

While the leadership change is effective immediately, Abed and Bousaba are working to ensure a smooth transition with continuity for partners and employees.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2024, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.6 billion and employed about 101,000 people worldwide.

About InvenSense

InvenSense, a TDK Group company, is a world-leading provider of sensor solutions, including MEMS and magnetic sensors for consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. InvenSense is dedicated to enabling partner success and enhancing lives through sustainable sensor innovation. InvenSense MEMS sensors are known to be best-in-class for reasons that include high performance and reliability, high-volume manufacturing capacity and supply stability, ongoing hardware and software innovation, and ultra-low power consumption. They can be found in Mobile, Wearable, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, IoT, and Robotics products, among others. Founded in 2003, InvenSense has a 20+ year history of patented sensor technology across Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions, including the invention of the 6-axis IMU. In 2017, InvenSense became part of TDK Corporation, based in Tokyo, Japan. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide.

