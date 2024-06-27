Joseph Business School and Living Word School of Ministry and Missions Announce Joint Graduation Ceremony for Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 Graduates

The Newest Generation of Entrepreneurs and Faith-Based Leaders Will Share the Graduation Stage on June 29

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bill Winston, Living Word School of Ministry and Missions (LWSOMM) along with Joseph Business School (JBS) are proud to host a joint-graduation ceremony for 116 students from the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 graduate programs of Joseph Business School and Living Word School of Ministry and Missions. The combined ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 29, starting at 10 a.m. CDT. JBS and LWSOMM campus, online and Spanish program graduates will be participating in the graduation ceremony in-person at Living Word Christian Center (7600 W. Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park, IL) and online.

"JBS and LWSOMM students are helping to shape the world, first by honoring God as profitable stewards of their giftings and talents and, second, by bringing forth innovative ideas, solutions, and strategies that meet the needs of hurting humanity and make the world a better place," says Dr. Bill Winston, founder of Living Word School of Ministry and Missions and founder and chairman of Joseph Business School. "As kings and priests, these graduates have successfully completed a course of biblical study and practical training that uniquely equips them to create and scale companies and ministries that will save and restore lives, turn desolate communities into Gardens of Eden, and rebuild our cities." Kings are those who serve in the arena of business and entrepreneurship, and priests are those who serve in full-time ministry. "We are extremely proud of our 2023 and 2024 JBS and LWSOMM graduates and look forward with great expectation to the global impact they will make in this and future generations."

The nationally accredited Joseph Business School (JBS), which was founded by Dr. Bill Winston more than 25 years ago, has campus and online programs that teach business leaders and entrepreneurs how to excel in the marketplace using the practical and spiritual principles found in the Bible. JBS is committed to eradicating poverty, creating generational wealth, and closing the wealth gap in black and brown communities through entrepreneurship and ownership, which creates successful businesses. Since its inception, Joseph Business School has helped develop 50 millionaires.

The Living Word School of Ministry and Missions provides high-quality ministry preparation in a clear, succinct, and practical manner to equip ministry leaders to reach the next level of leadership in full-time ministry. As students embark on a 6-month pathway to full-time ministry, each candidate receives accelerated instruction and impartation to be well-equipped for the work of the ministry.

"When I learned of the School of Ministry and Missions, I was ecstatic about attending. It has been an intense six months led by an extraordinary team of talented people who have done an excellent job carrying out Dr. Winston's vision," said Pastor Curtis Dixon, Covenant Promise Church in East Point, Ga. "This school has been life-changing for me and I am a better pastor, husband and father because of it. The things that I have learned and experienced will greatly impact my ministry and family for years to come."

Katrina Anderson is the founder of CommodiTeas, a business that provides premium tea and herbal infusions. She was first introduced to the Joseph Business School (JBS) through the Operation Ten City initiative in 2022, which brought essential services and support to her Detroit neighborhood. This introduction led her to enroll in JBS and embark on a journey that transformed her business and life. Katrina was also a pitch contest winner at JBS's Business Conference in March 2024, where she was awarded $5,000. This funding, along with other grants, has enabled her to secure a building for her business in Detroit, which she plans to move into by October 2024. When Katrina started the JBS program, she had no building for her business and no funds to acquire one. Her faith and perseverance, supported by JBS, led to this significant achievement.

"I was recently approved as a tea supplier for the Detroit People's Food Co-op, which launched May 2024. CommodiTeas is now a part of a historic event in Detroit retail that many said would never come to pass. Thanks to JBS, Operation Ten City, and Dr. Winston, my business has grown exponentially. All glory belongs to God!" shares Katrina Anderson, JBS graduate and founder of CommodiTeas.

Katrina and Pastor Dixon's stories are just a couple of the many success stories coming out of JBS and LWSOMM. For more information about JBS, LWSOMM, their students, or Dr. Bill Winston, please visit www.billwinston.org or www.jbs.edu .

