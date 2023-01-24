Joseph C. Cosgrove Appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Leiters

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leiters, a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of compounded sterile preparations and pharmacy services, announced today that it has appointed Joseph C. Cosgrove as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of the Company. Mr. Cosgrove is a recognized innovator across the healthcare services industry who brings over 30 years of experience successfully transforming healthcare companies in periods of exceptional growth and value creation, through patient-centric, mission-driven leadership.

Mr. Cosgrove joined Leiters on January 16, 2023 and will be based out of the company's offices in Denver, Colorado. For the past fifteen years, he served as Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer for Pentec Health. He shepherded the firm through unprecedented operational expansion and diversification of products, services, and profitability while creating a "quality-first" culture. Under his leadership, the company successfully executed three private equity transactions during his tenure.

"Leiters' Board sought an innovative CEO with outstanding credentials and experience in leading a complex business, and a track record of outstanding operating performance with an uncompromising focus on quality," said Mike Butler, Chairman of Leiters' Board of Directors. "Joe is a highly respected healthcare leader who has a distinguished track record of driving world-class quality and operational excellence, enhancing growth, and creating value for all constituents – customers, patients, shareholders, partners and employees."

"I am humbled and incredibly excited to have been selected by the Board to lead Leiters through the next phase of exponential growth," said Mr. Cosgrove. "Leiters has been heralded as one of the leading FDA-registered 503B outsourcing providers of compounded sterile preparations for many years. I am committed to driving thoughtful transformational change and unlocking future growth potential by strengthening relationships with our customers, optimizing operational efficiencies, and creating innovative partnerships."

Mr. Cosgrove will work in close partnership with Leiters' strategic health system investors including, Corewell Health, Intermountain Ventures, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, Mayo Clinic, Novant Health, Rex Health Ventures, UNC Health, as well as an additional Top 5 US Health System yet to be announced.

As part of its ongoing commitment to quality, compliance and manufacturing excellence, Leiters continues to invest in its state-of-the-art facilities including two existing facilities in Denver, Colorado and a new facility in Buena, New Jersey, which will be operational later this year. Leiters remains committed to providing the healthcare industry with the highest quality compounded sterile preparations and stands ready to support the needs of the market now and in the future.

About Leiters

Leiters is a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality compounded sterile preparations and pharmacy services. It is committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with critically needed outsourced medications. Its team of experts in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, repackaging and compounding provide a sophisticated understanding of what it takes to elevate quality and consistency of supply in pharmaceutical outsourcing. Leiters combines a highly experienced team, with robust automated processes, in a state-of-the-art outsourcing facility, to ensure delivery of the highest quality medicines. All sterile preparations are produced under the Human Drug Outsourcing Facilities under 503B of the FD&C Act (503B Guidance) and follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). To learn more about how Leiters is Compounding Health™ please visit www.leiters.com.

