Joseph Couture Named Chief Executive Officer/President; Michael Padgett Named Chief Financial Officer/Vice President of Janet Moyer Landscaping

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Janet Moyer Landscaping (JML), a full-service landscaping company based in San Francisco, has named Joseph Couture as CEO/President and Michael Padgett as CFO/Vice President serving the Board of Directors. The appointments are effective immediately.

Joseph Couture joined JML in 2012. Born and raised in the Northeast, Joseph Couture received his BFA in Architecture with a minor in Building Technology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He also participated in the design and construction of permaculture gardens on campus, and completed a certification course at Sirius Community, where he studied green building and sustainable design. Through these experiences, he discovered a passion for working with his hands, and designing with a palette of living, breathing plant material. Since moving to San Francisco in 2012, he has focused his work toward residential urban gardens, creating ecologically rich spaces that respond to the unique conditions of each site and specific client needs. His work with JML has earned multiple awards and aims to push the envelope of regenerative gardening practices.

Michael Padgett joined JML in 2007. A native Californian and longtime San Franciscan, Michael has always enjoyed the outdoors and the many nature-immersive activities that are in close proximity to the Bay Area. His prior background is in financial and production management in advertising and banking. But it was only a matter of time before he found a career, and like-minded colleagues, more in tune with his love of nature.

About Janet Moyer Landscaping

Janet Moyer Landscaping is an award-winning, full-service landscaping company based in San Francisco, CA. It has designed and installed more than 1,800 unique and customized gardens in San Francisco's varied terrain. For more information, visit www.janetmoyerlandscaping.com or call 415-821-3760.

