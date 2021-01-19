Joseph D. Inzinna, MD, DABR, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly serving Miami and South Florida, Radiology Associates of South Florida is committed to providing accurate diagnostics and expert treatment from world-class experts. The compassionate team of physicians, expert subspecialists, and interventionalists utilize state of the art technology, serving the biggest health care system in the Miami area and South Florida, Miami's Baptist Health System. The areas of specialty care offered include Body Imaging, Breast Imaging, Cardiovascular Imaging, Emergency Radiology, Interventional Radiology, Molecular Imaging, and more.



A graduate of the University of Bologna Medical School, Dr. Inzinna is a well-seasoned and board-certified radiologist having accrued 25 years of professional excellence in his field. He is currently serving patients as a radiologist partner with the Radiology Associates of South Florida and has excelled in his role for the past seven years. Coupled with his strong background in internal medicine, Dr. Inzinna is utilizing his vast repertoire of expertise in musculoskeletal radiology, trauma, sports-related injuries, tumors, soft tissue, and pain management to diagnose and treat his patients. Additionally, he is also affiliated with MEDNAX, led by physicians to provide a network of specialists at your service.



In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Inzinna completed both Internal Medicine and Radiology residencies at St. Barnabas Medical Center in New Jersey and New York Medical College. Furthering his training, he completed a one-year fellowship and served as a clinical instructor in musculoskeletal radiology at the University of Maryland Health System in Baltimore. He was also the previous assistant professor of musculoskeletal radiology at SUNY Syracuse.



In order to stay up-to-date with the latest radiological advancements, Dr. Inzinna maintains active memberships with the American College of Radiology and the Radiology Associates of North America.



In his spare time, Dr. Inzinna enjoys tennis, golf, and family time. He also devotes his time donating and volunteering to various charitable organizations.



Dr. Inzinna dedicates this honorable recognition to his mother, Monique Inzinna, and in the loving memory of his father and mentor, Joseph Inzinna.



For further information, please visit http://rasf.net/ and https://www.mednax.com/



Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

