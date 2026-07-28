Rubin Rudman's Denise Murphy Named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's "Hall of Fame"

BOSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Denise Murphy was named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's "Hall of Fame," which honors distinguished lawyers in the state for their lifetime of achievement, leadership, and service across 30 years or more of practice.

Denise Murphy, of counsel in the Labor & Employment Group at Rubin Rudman, was named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly’s “Hall of Fame,” which honors distinguished lawyers in the state for their lifetime of achievement, leadership, and service across 30 years or more of practice.

Murphy is a former partner and now of counsel in the firm's Labor & Employment Group, where her practice is focused on advising regional and national clients on a wide range of workplace matters from day-to-day personnel decisions to high-stakes terminations, mass layoffs, and compliance with evolving federal and state regulations. She also leads litigation disputes involving claims of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. She regularly appears before federal and state courts, as well as agencies such as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

In addition to her litigation work, Murphy conducts independent investigations into allegations of misconduct and provides preventative training for employees and management.

She is a past President of the Massachusetts Bar Association, where she remains an active voice for the betterment of the professionals in the legal system and for the promotion of healthy and productive workplaces. She is a Founding Co-Chair of the SJC Standing Committee on Lawyer Well-Being and served as a multi-year Co-Chair of the Board of Bar Overseers Bar Counsel Search Committee.

Murphy is also a respected thought leader in the field and frequently lectures on employment law topics for legal and industry organizations. She won numerous labor and employment awards over the years, including Best Lawyers in America (Management and Litigation, 2018-2026) and Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers (2021-2025), among many others.

She received her B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, where she also served as an Editor of the Suffolk University Law Review.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

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SOURCE Rubin Rudman