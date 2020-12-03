Joseph Deen, 8-Year-Old Gamer, Signs to Professional eSports Team Known As Team 33 for a $33,000 Signing Bonus

Hollywood, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Team 33 announces today that it has added one of the youngest eSports players in the world to their exclusive roster; Joseph Deen is now known in the gaming community as 33 Gosu. As part of the signing, Joseph received a world-class gaming setup worth over $5000 and a $33,000 signing bonus.

Joseph Deen aka 33 Gosu

"It's a dream come true!" says Joseph Deen, when asked to comment on his new signing. "While many other teams didn't take me seriously due to my young age, Team 33 scouted me through Fornite games and let me train and learn with them daily. I couldn't be happier today to become an official member of the team," he added.

Joseph Deen, now known as 33 Gosu, is one of the youngest players to ever sign to a pro eSports team and has been training with Team 33 for the last two years, since the age of 6, in order to make his dreams come true.

"We are beyond excited to have Joseph on our exclusive Team 33 roster. We have secretly been scouting talent for our roster and games over the last few years and are proud to officially sign Joseph. We made it a point to train him over the past few years because young gamers are the future, and we want to start training them early. He has shown incredible tenacity and commitment to the team over the last two years and has trained almost daily with our team. It has now finally all paid off and is a momentous day for all of us," says Tyler Gallagher, CEO of Regal Assets and one of the founders of Team 33.

Team 33 made the signing of Joseph official at the team's headquarters with one of the celebrity ambassadors Kaash Paige. The headquarters is a luxurious property in the Hollywood Hills and serves as the team's main training grounds. It is known as House 33 and is an award-winning property designed for gamers, entrepreneurs, and music artists. The house has had numerous high profile guests including Post Malone, Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Nas X, Gucci Mane, TM88, Young Thug, Gunna, Swae Lee, Kaash Paige, Karl Anthony Towns Jr, Jordyn Woods, YBN Cordae, YBN Nahmir, Flo Rida, Bryson Tiller, Janelle Monáe, DMX and many others. You can see the Team 33 headquarters at www.house33studios.com .

Team 33 is currently focusing on training its existing roster as well as very selectively scouting for new talent across multiple games as the team is planning to finalize and announce its gaming roster in 2021. The team will be hosting several tournaments in 2021 out of its main facility in the Hollywood Hills. Team 33 is almost done finalizing their gaming roster for Fortnite, CS:GO., Dota 2, League of Legends, Call of Duty, and Valorant. If you feel you have what it takes to be on Team 33, applications are being very selectively reviewed and you can apply at www.Team33.gg . Do you think you have what it takes to be on Team 33? Apply to find out.

About Team 33

Team 33 is an elite eSports team based out of Hollywood, California. The team will be entering major tournaments in games like Fortnite, CS:GO., Dota 2, League of Legends, Call of Duty, Valorant and others. Team 33 is also planning to launch charity events on Twitch and YouTube, backed by high profile celebrities and gamers such as Kaash Paige and many more. Learn more about this at www.Team33.gg and fill out an application to see if you have what it takes to join the team.

PR Contact:

Amine R.

Phone: 347-682-3532

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Team 33 Gaming

