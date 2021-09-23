Joseph Flynn Appointed to Board of Directors of South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. (SSSHI) is pleased to announce that Joseph Flynn has joined our Board of Directors.

"Allianz has successfully partnered with South Street for many years and I expect many more good things to come, considering the successful track record, outstanding reputation and experienced management team," said Joseph Flynn, Director, South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

Mr. Flynn joined South Street Securities as a Board member in 2021. He is an executive at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty's Alternative Risk Transfer line of business (Allianz) since 1998. At Allianz, Mr. Flynn is responsible for Operations, Claims and Deal Management globally.

He has a wealth of experience in all facets of structured risk transactions both in insurance and financial product form, as well as finance and accounting. Mr. Flynn has been involved with South Street for more than 15 years when Allianz became a South Street shareholder and has helped the firm with structured debt solutions. Prior to joining Allianz, he worked as an accountant at Cap MAC, AIG and Scor. Mr. Flynn holds a master's degree in accounting from Binghamton University.

To learn more about the SSSHI Board of Directors, go to www.sssnyc.com/our-board.

About South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. is a leading independent provider of specialized financing, capital markets services and capital markets technology solutions to institutional asset managers (including traditional and hedge fund managers), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tri party investors, mortgage lenders, midsize and middle market securities broker-dealers, and corporate and government issuers. South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. operates from its New York, NY headquarters and branch offices in North Carolina, Arkansas and the United Kingdom.

