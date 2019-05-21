Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Offers Tips for Indoor Air Quality During National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month

"People can forget that the air inside your home can be unhealthy, just like the air outside," said Joseph Giannone, owner of Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. "But pets and kids can carry outside allergens and irritants inside, especially during allergy season, and circumstances like high humidity and poorly maintained HVAC systems can lead to unhealthy biological growth like bacteria."

While low humidity and dry air can be a problem during winter, too much moisture is a more common issue in the spring and summer months. When moisture builds up, bacteria and other biological growth can thrive. Pets are another challenge during spring and summer. They're more likely to carry outside irritants into the house, and excessive shedding spreads dust and dander.

Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning suggests the following steps for maintaining the quality of the air inside your home during summer:

Prevent moisture. Exhaust fans in the kitchen and bathroom keep moisture from settling. The best overall solution might be a whole-home sanitization system, which can be professionally installed by an HVAC company and consists of two stages of ultraviolet lights that kill both organic growth on the coils and airborne spores. A dehumidifier system for a wet basement is another option.

Maintain your HVAC. Change your air filter and have an annual professional tune-up to ensure maximum performance of your air-conditioning. Adding a whole-home air cleaner to your HVAC system will provide additional filtration for the smallest airborne pollutants.

"Indoor air quality is something we should all think about year-round, but it's especially important for families affected by conditions like allergies and asthma," Giannone said. "So National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month is the ideal time to remind Philadelphia residents about the risks of ignoring this issue, and the steps you can take to protect the health and comfort of you and your family."

For more information on how to improve indoor air quality during spring and summer, contact Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air conditioning at (215) 383-2956 or visit www.CallJG.com.

