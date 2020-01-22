Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning reminds homeowners to reduce home heating risks and stay warm this winter

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning , a family owned home service company with an A+ rating by the BBB, encourages Philadelphia homeowners to take steps this winter to prevent accidents that can result from home heating equipment failures and accidents.

Heating equipment is the second-most common cause of home fires, behind only cooking incidents. And nearly half of home heating fires occur in December, January and February, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

"The risk of serious injury or property damage isn't something to be taken lightly," said Joseph Giannone, owner of Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. "Fortunately, heating your home in Philadelphia doesn't have to be a source of anxiety. With a few simple steps and some ongoing best practices, your home will provide the comfort and safety you expect."

Giannone recommends taking the following precautions to keep your home warm, safe and worry-free this winter:

Keep flammable material away from heating equipment : Use a screen in front of a fireplace to contain sparks and embers, and keep the area around a boiler free from debris, boxes, papers, etc. Space heaters can be particularly volatile, so place them in the middle of the room, at least three feet away from upholstery, carpet, curtains and paper.

: Use a screen in front of a fireplace to contain sparks and embers, and keep the area around a boiler free from debris, boxes, papers, etc. Space heaters can be particularly volatile, so place them in the middle of the room, at least three feet away from upholstery, carpet, curtains and paper. Clean the dryer ducts : The dryer filter won't catch all the lint your laundry leaves behind. If enough of it collects in the ducts, it presents a major fire hazard. Have the dryer ducts cleaned at least once a year.

: The dryer filter won't catch all the lint your laundry leaves behind. If enough of it collects in the ducts, it presents a major fire hazard. Have the dryer ducts cleaned at least once a year. Use space heaters responsibly: Portable heaters are convenient and can help keep utility bills down in the winter. But make sure you follow the manufacturer's guidelines and keep some simple safety measures in mind at all times: don't use an extension cord; keep a space heater away from flammable material; and never leave a space heater unattended while it's on.

Portable heaters are convenient and can help keep utility bills down in the winter. But make sure you follow the manufacturer's guidelines and keep some simple safety measures in mind at all times: don't use an extension cord; keep a space heater away from flammable material; and never leave a space heater unattended while it's on. Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors: Smoke detectors are a key early warning in fire escape plans and can significantly reduce the risk of death, injury and property damage. Carbon monoxide detectors are the best way to protect against leaks of the dangerous invisible and odorless gas.

Smoke detectors are a key early warning in fire escape plans and can significantly reduce the risk of death, injury and property damage. monoxide detectors are the best way to protect against leaks of the dangerous invisible and odorless gas. Keep the ventilation open: Regular inspections are the most reliable way to ensure that smoke, soot, carbon monoxide and other unhealthy byproducts of burning fuel are funneled out of your home and away from your family. A professional heating expert can keep ducts and chimneys clear and identify potential hazards before they cause trouble.

"Getting a professional heating inspection will do more than just keep your home and family safe," Giannone said. "You'll likely save money in the long run if you make several small repairs instead of waiting for a major malfunction, and you could see a smaller utility bill if the heating system is running more efficiently."

