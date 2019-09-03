Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning to Host Customer Appreciation Event
Local home service company offers free lunch and a chance to learn about new mini-split AC systems to valued customers
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, a family-owned home service company with an A+ rating by the BBB, is hosting a lunch-and-learn event at their location on Wednesday, Sept. 4, to show appreciation for both current and new customers and introduce them to some groundbreaking new products.
The event will be held at the company's 1641 Delmar Drive, Folcroft, Pa. location from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. All new and existing Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning customers are welcome to join.
"We truly value our customers, because they're the reason we do what we do," said Joseph Giannone, owner of Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. "We're looking forward to a fun, relaxed event that will give us an opportunity to show our sincere appreciation and offer them some free insights, too."
Lunch will be served to all attendees at the free event. In addition, attendees will have the chance to learn about the company's new Samsung mini-split air conditioning systems.
"In many homes that were built before air conditioning became popular, central systems may not be a viable option because of the amount of ductwork they require," Giannone said. "Ductless mini-splits are an excellent way to get around that problem. This lunch-and-learn will be especially helpful for anyone wondering whether or not mini-split systems are the right option for their historic home."
For more information on the upcoming lunch-and-learn event, or on mini-split air conditioning systems, contact Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air conditioning at (215) 383-2956 or visit www.calljg.com.
About Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a family-owned and operated business providing the Philadelphia area with high-quality plumbing and HVAC services. Our team of technicians is well-trained, insured, and always guarantees you the best work possible. We always go the extra mile for our customers, even providing same-day emergency service so we can attend to any of your plumbing, air conditioning, and heating needs at any time. Located in the Philadelphia area, we service customers throughout the city and in the surrounding areas. For more information, call (215) 383-2956 or visit www.calljg.com.
