Joseph Kopilak Joins Pine Brook As Chief Financial Officer And Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine Brook, a New York-based investment firm focused on building businesses in the financial services and energy sectors, announced today that Joseph Kopilak has joined the firm as chief financial officer. He is also the chief compliance officer and a partner of the firm.

"Joe brings 25 years of finance and compliance leadership, and a strong track record of providing valuable fund management and accounting guidance," said Richard Aube, managing partner of Pine Brook. William Spiegel, managing partner of Pine Brook, added, "We are very pleased to welcome Joe to the Pine Brook team and we're confident his experience will prove to be a great asset as we continue to provide best-in-class support to our limited partners."

Kopilak brings to Pine Brook the skills and experience he gained at Roundtable Investment Partners/Truvvo Partners, J.P. Morgan, The Beacon Group and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Prior to joining Pine Brook, Kopilak was CFO and CCO of Roundtable Investment Partners/Truvvo Partners. Previously, he spent six years at J.P. Morgan, most recently as the CFO of J.P. Morgan Partners Global Investors fund. Kopilak received an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is a summa cum laude graduate of Boston College's Carroll School of Management.

"Pine Brook's long history of completing innovative investments in financial services and energy make this an exciting opportunity," said Kopilak. "I'm very much looking forward to joining the team."

Pine Brook has made a number of noteworthy hirings and promotions over the past year to support the firm's growth. Prior to bringing on Kopilak, the firm hired former Blackstone executive Emily Sharko as chief operating officer in June 2018, and promoted longtime team members Ted Maa and Scott Schaen to partner in January 2019.

About Pine Brook

Pine Brook manages more than $6.0 billion of limited partner commitments across two investment strategies: Financial Services and Energy. Through dedicated, sector-focused teams Pine Brook makes "business building" and other investments that drive growth. Collectively, Pine Brook's team of investment professionals has over 300 years of experience financing the growth of businesses with equity, working alongside talented entrepreneurs and experienced management teams to build businesses of scale without relying on acquisition leverage. For more information about Pine Brook, please visit the company's web site at www.pinebrookpartners.com.

