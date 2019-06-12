Joseph Laforte - Par Funding's Farm Factory Aims to Help the American Farmer

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Par Funding, one of the leading innovators of the most effective funding solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, is now offering American farmers an exclusive opportunity for expert advice and capital funding for when Mother Nature and other factors aren't cooperating.

Par Funding's exclusive Farm Factory will allow farmers to gain immediate access to business experts and capital funding within 48 hours during their harvest and growing seasons, to assist when weather or other unexpected expenses through a wrench into their plans.

"The farming industry is notoriously volatile and unpredictable due to several uncontrollable factors, like weather," said Par Funding Sales Director Joseph Laforte. "The ever-changing tariffs also put a strain on the industry. We know what the American farmer means to our economy, and we are aiming to help alleviate that financial burden—and simultaneously breathe some life into local farms."

Laforte and his team at Par Funding are committed to helping small and mid-sized businesses get access to reliable capital that they can use. By financing individuals with immediate capital up to 80% loan to value of the purchase price, Par Funding hopes to help American farmers flourish.

Par Funding is a capital funding company that works with investors and business owners to determine exactly how much financing is needed, then issues funds within 48 hours. In exchange, Par Funding receives a second-position lien to secure its position. This gives Par Funding some protection, while keeping its interests subordinate to that of the first mortgage company or other primary lender who issued the investor's primary loan—all without having to renegotiate their existing long-term financing vehicles or consider refinancing the entire project.

Second-position liens tend to be unpopular with lenders, since they are often considered high risk compared to other forms of collateral, and far fewer options are available on the market for non-primary residences. That's where Par Funding's years of experience come into play.

To learn more about how Par Funding is helping preserve the dreams of farmers and other business owners, visit https://www.parfunding.com/about-us/

Established in 2013, Par Funding is the leading provider of short-term financing to small- and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. Joseph Laforte is the sales team leader at Par Funding and has helped thousands of business's structure short term capital and cash flow.

SOURCE Par Funding

Related Links

https://www.parfunding.com/

