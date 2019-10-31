Joseph Lake Joins The Climate Service As Chief Operating Officer

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Climate Service, a leader in quantifying climate risk for financial services, corporate, and governmental clients, announced today the addition of Joseph Lake as Chief Operating Officer. Formerly Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Climate Risk at The Economist Group, Joseph will be focused on helping the company meet rapidly expanding demand for its services.

This announcement comes on the heels of the launch of the company's strategic partnership with LMI Ventures, bringing The Climate Service's proprietary Climanonics™ analytics software to the Federal Government. Joseph will play a key role in this partnership and others to be announced shortly.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joseph to our team," said The Climate Service CEO James McMahon. "From his experience in financial services to his work with corporations and governments around the world on risk and its economic impact, Joseph's background and capabilities are the perfect fit for us as we enter a phase of significant growth."

"Companies and governments are increasingly seeking comprehensive, data-driven, and transparent solutions to prepare for the risks and opportunities that are to come as we face the most important challenge of our time," said Joseph. "The Climanonics™ platform is enabling a growing number of sustainability officers, risk, and operations leaders to measure – and manage – their risks."

"I could not be more excited to be part of this team and its mission to embed climate data into global decision making. Ultimately, we believe this work will accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon economy and make the world more resilient to climate change."

About The Climate Service

Climate change has already altered the global economy, and yet its impacts are unpriced in financial markets. The Climate Service's proprietary Climanomics™ platform quantifies climate risk, including physical, transitional and reputational risk, in financial terms that are aligned with the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures (TCFD). The software, which approaches risk analysis from the bottom-up – asset by asset—rather than from the top-down, empowers clients to better understand their risks and to anticipate trends over decades, and across numerous scenarios, so these risks can be managed strategically.

