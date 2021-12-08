Joseph M. Cosumano, Jr. to be Honored at 2021 Independence Bowl

Since the award's inception, this honor has been bestowed upon outstanding American citizens, or organizations, which symbolize the spirit of freedom and independence on which the United States of America was founded.

LTG Cosumano – a graduate of Northwestern State University (NSU) – served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 2004 and has been honored with a plethora of decorations throughout his career. In his 35 years of service, he was honored with the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Army Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Meritorious Service Medal with three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, and National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star. The Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster denotes receiving each respective award multiple times.

"Joe Cosumano is truly a great American. He has served his country well, leading both in the military and in industry. He has been instrumental in developing technologies and systems that ensure our freedom and protect our troops." Said Radiance Technologies CEO Bill Bailey "I am proud to call him a friend. Joe is also a Louisiana boy with deep roots in the community. He deserves the spirit of Independence award."

To read LTG Cosumano's full bio radiancetechnologiesindependencebowl.com/2020/10/08/joseph-m-cosumano-jr-to-receive-2020-omar-n-bradley-spirit-of-independence-award/ .

