BRONX, N.Y., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph M. Landisi, DMD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dentist in the field of Medicine for his outstanding work at Pelham Bay Dental Associates.

Boasting an outstanding reputation, Dr. Landisi's genuine and meticulous style, coupled with his awareness of ethical concerns has provided patients with a comfort level and comprehension specific to their circumstances and treatment. His practice is dedicated to offering services from cosmetic dentistry to full-mouth rehabilitation. Dr. Landisi excels in Root Canal Therapy, Oral Surgery (Extractions), Mini Dental Implant Placement, TMJ Disorders, Snoring and Obstructive Sleep Apnea.



With over 32 years of experience in the dental field and having served in his current position for 25 years, Dr. Joseph Landisi has been the founding partner at Pelham Bay Dental Associates since 1993. Prior to starting Pelham Bay Dental Associates, Dr. Landisi contributed three years to a dental practice in Franklin Square, Long Island and one and half years in Manhattan.



Throughout his education and training, Dr. Landisi graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry in 1987 with honor awards in both Endodontics and Oral Surgery. Later, he completed a General Practice Residency at Catholic Medical Center of Brooklyn and Queens.



To further his professional development, Dr. Landisi is a member of the American Dental Association, the New York State Dental Association, the Nassau County Dental Society, the Bronx County Dental Society, the International Academy of Mini Implants, the National Sleep Foundation and the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine.



Outside of work, Dr. Landisi loves to talk sports and show off his sports memorabilia, especially his Yankee collection.



Dr. Landisi dedicates this recognition to "Carmen Russo" and "to Jay Goldman DDS."



For more information, please visit www.pelhambaydentalny.com.



