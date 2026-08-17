Joseph Malfitano Appointed President & Head of GA Group Retail, Merchant, and Industrial Solutions

Scott Carpenter Transitions to Senior Advisor Role

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Holdings, LLC ("GA Group"), a provider of financial advisory, valuation, asset disposition, investment banking, and lending services and majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), today announced the appointment of Joseph (Joe) Malfitano as President & Head of its Retail, Merchant & Industrial Solutions business lines.

Joe brings more than 25 years of experience advising companies in the retail, industrial, and commercial sectors through complex restructurings, turnarounds, and high-profile transactions. He is widely recognized for his expertise in asset acquisition and monetization, as well as his ability to deliver strategies that maximize both immediate and long-term stakeholder value.

"Joe's deep experience and proven leadership in restructuring and asset-based solutions make him exceptionally well-suited to lead our business forward," said Scott Carpenter, former Chief Executive Officer and now Senior Advisor of GA Retail, Merchant, and Industrial Solutions. "As GA Group continues to grow and evolve, his ability to navigate complex situations and deliver results will further strengthen our platform and enhance the value we bring to clients."

"Joe is a world class talent whose mandate is to dramatically expand our market presence and service offerings. The retail landscape is in constant transition, and we are focused on being able to deliver advice and monetization strategies to consumer-focused businesses throughout their corporate journeys. On the industrial side of our business, we look forward to leveraging our expansive asset expertise and expanding our first-class disposition vertical," said Dan Shribman, Chief Executive Officer of GA Group.

Joe has held senior leadership roles at two global investment and advisory firms, leading the development and execution of asset acquisition and disposition strategies for both performing and distressed companies. He also previously founded Malfitano Partners, a boutique advisory firm involved in numerous retail restructurings. Joe led engagements in several of the highest profile retail transformations, including Toys "R" Us, Payless ShoeSource, Ascena Retail Group (Dressbarn, Ann Taylor, Loft, Catherines, Justice, Lane Bryant), Brooks Brothers, Gymboree, Bon-Ton Stores, Pier 1 Imports, Fred's, Avenue Stores, Charlotte Russe, Earth Fare, Things Remembered, real (Germany), and Eastern Mountain Sports.

Earlier in his career, Joe practiced law at Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP, one of the largest bankruptcy and corporate restructuring firms in Wilmington, Delaware, advising stakeholders in some of the nation's most significant chapter 11 proceedings. Joe earned a Juris Doctor from Temple University and a Bachelor of Science from SUNY Buffalo State University. He is a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute and the Turnaround Management Association and serves on the Restructuring Executive Committee of UJA-Federation of New York.

"I'm honored to join GA Group at such a dynamic time in the market," said Joe Malfitano, President of GA Group Retail, Merchant, and Industrial Solutions. "The firm has a rich history and a strong reputation for delivering solid guidance and innovative, results-driven solutions. I look forward to working with the world-class team to build on that foundation, expand our capabilities, and drive continued growth for our clients and stakeholders."

Scott Carpenter will transition to the role of Senior Advisor, reflecting his longstanding dedication to GA Group and the business he has helped build and grow over decades. In this role, he will work closely with leadership to ensure continuity, preserve the firm's strong relationships, and support a seamless transition. His continued involvement underscores his commitment to GA Group's long-term success and his desire to help guide the next phase of growth.

About GA Group

GA Group is a privately held global firm offering a comprehensive set of tailored solutions to meet our clients' diverse needs. Our experts provide advisory and valuation services, as well as monetize, lend against, and acquire assets across a broad range of sectors from both healthy and distressed companies. GA Group and its predecessors are celebrating 50 years of customer service, and the company's leadership has over 100 years of collective experience in the industry. GA Group is majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For more information, please visit www.gagroup.com.

SOURCE Great American Holdings, LLC